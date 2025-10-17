VES 2025 VENDANGES EN FÊTE BUFA! BUFA! CONTE MUSICAL Limoux

9 All. des Marronniers Limoux Aude

Début : 2025-10-17 20:30:00

fin : 2025-10-17

2025-10-17

L’Escola de Bodega de Villardonnel nous raconte l’histoire de Valentina, une chèvre au destin singulier, qui offre son dernier souffle à la Montagne Noire Un récit poétique porté par les sons des boudègues fifres et tambours, célébrant la vie et le patrimoine occitan.

9 All. des Marronniers Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie

English :

Villardonnel?s Escola de Bodega tells the story of Valentina, a goat with a singular destiny, who offers her last breath to the Montagne Noire. A poetic tale carried by the sounds of fife and drum boudègues, celebrating Occitan life and heritage.

German :

Die Escola de Bodega de Villardonnel erzählt uns die Geschichte von Valentina, einer Ziege mit einem einzigartigen Schicksal, die ihren letzten Atemzug der Montagne Noire schenkt. Eine poetische Erzählung, die von den Klängen der Boudègues Pfeifen und Trommeln getragen wird und das Leben und das okzitanische Erbe feiert.

Italiano :

La Escola de Bodega de Villardonnel ci racconta la storia di Valentina, una capra dal destino singolare, che offre il suo ultimo respiro alla Montagne Noire. Un racconto poetico trasportato dai suoni dei pifferi e dei tamburi boudègues, che celebra la vita e il patrimonio occitano.

Espanol :

La Escola de Bodega de Villardonnel nos cuenta la historia de Valentina, una cabra con un destino singular, que ofrece su último aliento a la Montagne Noire. Un cuento poético llevado por los sonidos de los pífanos y tambores boudègues, que celebra la vida y el patrimonio occitano.

