VES 2025 VENDANGES EN FÊTE FANFARE BACCHUS Limoux

Limoux Aude

Début : 2025-10-19 11:30:00

fin : 2025-10-19

2025-10-19

La Fanfare Bacchus Délirium attribuera au meilleur vigneron le prix du savoir faire ancestral. Un concert jazz frénétique, chaleureux et épicé qui mêle chansons, sketchs, clowneries, poésie et potions magiques.

Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 31 85 26

English :

The Fanfare Bacchus Délirium will award the prize for ancestral know-how to the best winemaker. A frenetic, warm and spicy jazz concert mixing songs, sketches, clowning, poetry and magic potions.

German :

Die Fanfare Bacchus Délirium wird dem besten Winzer den Preis für althergebrachtes Wissen verleihen. Ein frenetisches, herzliches und würziges Jazz-Konzert, das Lieder, Sketche, Clownerien, Poesie und Zaubertränke miteinander vereint.

Italiano :

La Fanfara Bacchus Délirium assegnerà il premio per il know-how ancestrale al miglior viticoltore. Un concerto jazz frenetico, caldo e piccante che mescola canzoni, sketch, clownerie, poesia e pozioni magiche.

Espanol :

El Fanfare Bacchus Délirium otorgará el premio al saber hacer ancestral al mejor enólogo. Un concierto de jazz frenético, cálido y picante que mezcla canciones, sketches, payasadas, poesía y pociones mágicas.

