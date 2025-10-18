VES 2025 VENDANGES EN FÊTE Limoux

VES 2025 VENDANGES EN FÊTE Limoux samedi 18 octobre 2025.

VES 2025 VENDANGES EN FÊTE

Limoux Aude

Début : 2025-10-18 18:00:00

fin : 2025-10-18 01:00:00

2025-10-18

Les vignerons vous invitent au traditionnel Dius a bol

Restauration variée et buvette par les vignerons de l’AOP Limoux.

Ambiance festive en musique avec

L’Harmonie des Hauts de l’Aude

Will Barber (blues rock révélé à The Voice)

Que Tengo (afrolatino urbain)

DJ Antho guay électro.

Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 31 85 26

English :

The winegrowers invite you to the traditional « Dius a bol »

A variety of food and refreshments provided by AOP Limoux winemakers.

Festive atmosphere and music with

L?Harmonie des Hauts de l?Aude

Will Barber (blues rock, revealed on The Voice)

Que Tengo (urban afrolatino)

DJ Antho guay electro.

German :

Die Winzer laden Sie zum traditionellen « Dius a bol » ein

Verschiedene Speisen und Getränke werden von den Winzern der AOP Limoux angeboten.

Festliche Stimmung und Musik mit

L’Harmonie des Hauts de l’Aude (Harmonie des Hauts de l’Aude)

Will Barber (Bluesrock, der bei The Voice bekannt wurde)

Que Tengo (urbaner Afrolatino)

DJ Antho guay Elektro.

Italiano :

I viticoltori vi invitano al tradizionale « Dius a bol »

Una varietà di cibi e rinfreschi offerti dai viticoltori del Limoux DOP.

Atmosfera di festa e musica con

L’Harmonie des Hauts de l’Aude

Will Barber (blues rock, rivelazione di The Voice)

Que Tengo (afrolatino urbano)

DJ Antho guay electro.

Espanol :

Los viticultores le invitan al tradicional « Dius a bol »

Comida variada y refrescos ofrecidos por los viticultores de la DOP Limoux.

Ambiente festivo y música con

La Harmonie des Hauts de l’Aude

Will Barber (blues rock, revelación en La Voz)

Que Tengo (afrolatino urbano)

DJ Antho guay electro.

