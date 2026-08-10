Informations pratiques

Gaja-et-Villedieu

VES 2026 LE BANQUET INSOLITE AU CHÂTEAU DE VILLEMARTIN

Gaja-et-Villedieu Aude

Tarif : 60 – 60 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-16 18:30:00

fin : 2026-10-16

Date(s) :

2026-10-16

Le temps d’une soirée, le Château de Villemartin ouvre les portes de son univers élégant et singulier.

Sur sa terrasse dominant les vignes ou dans le cadre raffiné de son emblématique salle de bal, les convives sont invités à vivre une expérience où gastronomie, vins et art de vivre se rencontrent.

Au fil d’un dîner accords mets et vins, les vignerons partenaires partageront leur passion et les histoires qui se cachent derrière chaque cuvée, offrant un véritable voyage au cœur du vignoble limouxin.

Dans une atmosphère inspirée des célèbres ambiances Bouddha Bar, les saveurs, les échanges et la musique se mêleront pour créer un moment hors du temps.

Lorsque la nuit tombera sur les vignes, la soirée se prolongera sur la piste de danse au rythme d’un bal électro, transformant le château en un lieu de fête et de convivialité.

Pour parfaire l’expérience, les participants sont invités à laisser libre cours à leur imagination en arborant accessoires ou tenues inspirés de l’univers du vignoble limouxin.

Une touche créative qui promet de faire de cette soirée un moment aussi festif qu’inoubliable.

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Gaja-et-Villedieu 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 31 11 82 tourisme@cc-limouxin.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

For one evening, the Château de Villemartin opens the doors to its elegant and unique world.

Whether on its terrace overlooking the vineyards or in the refined setting of its iconic ballroom, guests are invited to enjoy an experience where fine dining, wine, and the art of living come together.

Over the course of a dinner featuring food and wine pairings, partner winemakers will share their passion and the stories behind each vintage, offering a true journey into the heart of the Limoux vineyards.

In an atmosphere inspired by the famous Buddha Bar vibe, flavors, conversation, and music will blend together to create a timeless moment.

As night falls over the vineyards, the evening will continue on the dance floor to the beat of an electro dance party, transforming the château into a place of celebration and camaraderie.

To round out the experience, guests are invited to let their imaginations run wild by wearing accessories or outfits inspired by the world of the Limoux vineyards.

This creative touch promises to make the evening both festive and unforgettable.

L’événement VES 2026 LE BANQUET INSOLITE AU CHÂTEAU DE VILLEMARTIN Gaja-et-Villedieu a été mis à jour le 2026-08-10 par