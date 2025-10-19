VES L’EXPÉRIENCE MAISON DES VINS Limoux

VES L’EXPÉRIENCE MAISON DES VINS Limoux dimanche 19 octobre 2025.

11 allée des marronniers Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-19 14:00:00
fin : 2025-10-19 18:30:00

Date(s) :
2025-10-19

Entrée libre pour tous et dégustations payantes. Visites libres du parcours œnotouristique. Public adulte et enfant.
11 allée des marronniers Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 30 07 70 00 

English :

Free admission for all, tastings for a fee. Self-guided tours of the ?notouristic? trail. Adults and children.

German :

Freier Eintritt für alle und kostenpflichtige Verkostungen. Freie Besichtigungen des ?notouristischen Parcours. Publikum für Erwachsene und Kinder.

Italiano :

Ingresso gratuito per tutti e degustazioni a pagamento. Visite autoguidate del percorso turistico. Adulti e bambini.

Espanol :

Entrada gratuita para todos y degustaciones de pago. Visitas autoguiadas por la ruta turística. Adultos y niños.

L’événement VES L’EXPÉRIENCE MAISON DES VINS Limoux a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / 11 OT Limouxin