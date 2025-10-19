VES L’EXPÉRIENCE MAISON DES VINS Limoux
VES L’EXPÉRIENCE MAISON DES VINS
11 allée des marronniers Limoux Aude
Début : 2025-10-19 14:00:00
fin : 2025-10-19 18:30:00
2025-10-19
Entrée libre pour tous et dégustations payantes. Visites libres du parcours œnotouristique. Public adulte et enfant.
11 allée des marronniers Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 30 07 70 00
English :
Free admission for all, tastings for a fee. Self-guided tours of the ?notouristic? trail. Adults and children.
German :
Freier Eintritt für alle und kostenpflichtige Verkostungen. Freie Besichtigungen des ?notouristischen Parcours. Publikum für Erwachsene und Kinder.
Italiano :
Ingresso gratuito per tutti e degustazioni a pagamento. Visite autoguidate del percorso turistico. Adulti e bambini.
Espanol :
Entrada gratuita para todos y degustaciones de pago. Visitas autoguiadas por la ruta turística. Adultos y niños.
