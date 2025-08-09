Vichy Pétille Rue du Casino Vichy

Vichy Pétille Rue du Casino Vichy samedi 9 août 2025.

Vichy Pétille

Rue du Casino Palais des congrés de Vichy Vichy Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2025-08-09 15:30:00

fin : 2025-10-26 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-09 2025-08-10 2025-09-27 2025-09-28 2025-10-25 2025-10-26 2025-11-22

Vichy s’apprête à vibrer à nouveau au rythme de son histoire avec le retour tant attendu de « Vichy Pétille » pour 15 représentations exceptionnelles !

.

Rue du Casino Palais des congrés de Vichy Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 98 71 94 contact@vichydestinations.fr

English :

Vichy is set to vibrate once again to the rhythm of its history with the long-awaited return of « Vichy Pétille » for 15 exceptional performances!

German :

Vichy bereitet sich darauf vor, wieder im Rhythmus seiner Geschichte zu vibrieren, mit der lang ersehnten Rückkehr von « Vichy Pétille » für 15 außergewöhnliche Aufführungen!

Italiano :

Vichy tornerà a vibrare al ritmo della sua storia con l’atteso ritorno di « Vichy Pétille » per 15 spettacoli eccezionali!

Espanol :

Vichy vuelve a vibrar al ritmo de su historia con el esperado regreso de « Vichy Pétille » durante 15 excepcionales representaciones

L’événement Vichy Pétille Vichy a été mis à jour le 2025-08-06 par Vichy Destinations