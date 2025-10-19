Vide-bibliothèque La Mothe-Saint-Héray

Vide-bibliothèque La Mothe-Saint-Héray dimanche 19 octobre 2025.

5 allée de l’Orangerie La Mothe-Saint-Héray Deux-Sèvres

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : 2025-10-19
fin : 2025-10-19

2025-10-19

Livres d’occasion vendus par des particuliers, associations, la bibliothèque municipale ou des professionnels en déstockage.

Entrée gratuite pour le public.
Vendeurs tarif à la table   .

5 allée de l’Orangerie La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 60 93 23 36  adjoint3@lamothe79800.fr

