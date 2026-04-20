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Vide-dressing & défilé Au Courcy’rcuit Courcy

Vide-dressing & défilé Au Courcy’rcuit Courcy

Vide-dressing & défilé Au Courcy’rcuit Courcy vendredi 22 mai 2026.

Lieu : Au Courcy'rcuit

Adresse : 2 Place Lefrançois Delalande

Ville : 50200 Courcy

Département : Manche

Début : vendredi 22 mai 2026

Fin : vendredi 22 mai 2026

Heure de début : 18:00:00

Tarif :

Courcy

Vide-dressing & défilé

Au Courcy’rcuit 2 Place Lefrançois Delalande Courcy Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-22 18:00:00
fin : 2026-05-22

Date(s) :
2026-05-22

Vide-dressing (18h) & défilé en extérieur (20h) au Courcy’rcuit.
Sur inscription pour tenir un stand.
Panier garni à gagner vote pour la meilleure tenue.
Présentation d’un minimum de 2 tenues par candidat.   .

Au Courcy’rcuit 2 Place Lefrançois Delalande Courcy 50200 Manche Normandie +33 6 14 02 05 35  aucourcyrcuit@ecomail.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Vide-dressing & défilé

L’événement Vide-dressing & défilé Courcy a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par Coutances Tourisme

À voir aussi à Courcy (Manche)