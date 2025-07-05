Vide-Dressing et Ateliers Créatifs à la salle des fêtes Lagrange 5 juillet 2025 10:00
Hautes-Pyrénées
Vide-Dressing et Ateliers Créatifs à la salle des fêtes LAGRANGE Lagrange Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-05 10:00:00
fin : 2025-07-05 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-05
Tu es exposant·e ? Vide ton dressing ou propose tes créations (textiles, accessoires, objets éthiques, etc.)
Animations et ateliers tout au long de la journée :
– Tataki Zomé végétal avec Nature & Harmonie
– Attrape-lumière enchanté avec L’Enchanteresse
– Couture récup’ avec Myriam
Ambiance douce, nature et festive petite restauration sur place, parking, toilettes
Infos & inscriptions 0601790159
Tarif exposant gratuit
Réserve ta place avant le 30 juin !
.
à la salle des fêtes LAGRANGE
Lagrange 65300 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 01 79 01 59
English :
Are you an exhibitor? Empty your dressing room or offer your creations (textiles, accessories, ethical objects, etc.)
Activities and workshops throughout the day:
? Tataki Zomé with Nature & Harmonie
? Enchanted light-catcher with L?Enchanteresse
? Couture récup? with Myriam
A soft, natural and festive atmosphere? small catering on site, parking, toilets
Info & registration: 0601790159
Exhibitor fee: free
Reserve your place before June 30!
German :
Bist du ein/e Aussteller/in? Leere deinen Kleiderschrank oder biete deine Kreationen an (Textilien, Accessoires, ethische Gegenstände usw.)
Animationen und Workshops den ganzen Tag über :
? Pflanzliches Tataki Zomé mit Nature & Harmonie?
? Verzauberter Lichtfänger mit L?Enchanteresse?
? Nähen mit Myriam ?
Sanfte, natürliche und festliche Atmosphäre ? kleine Verpflegung vor Ort, Parkplatz, Toiletten
Infos & Anmeldung: 0601790159
Ausstellertarif: kostenlos
Reserviere deinen Platz vor dem 30. Juni!
Italiano :
Siete espositori? Svuotate il vostro camerino o proponete le vostre creazioni (tessuti, accessori, oggetti etici, ecc.)
Attività e laboratori durante tutta la giornata:
? Tataki Zomé con Natura & Armonia
? Accendi la luce incantata con L’Enchanteresse
? Cucito riciclato con Myriam
Un’atmosfera soft, naturale e festosa ? Piccola ristorazione in loco, parcheggio, servizi igienici
Info e iscrizioni: 0601790159
Quota espositori: gratuita
Prenotate il vostro posto prima del 30 giugno!
Espanol :
¿Es usted expositor? Vacíe su probador u ofrezca sus creaciones (textiles, accesorios, objetos éticos, etc.)
Actividades y talleres durante todo el día:
? Tataki Zomé con Nature & Harmonie
? Atrapa-luces encantado con L’Enchanteresse
? Costura reciclada con Myriam
Un ambiente suave, natural y festivo ? Pequeña restauración in situ, aparcamiento, aseos
Información e inscripción: 0601790159
Tasa de expositor: gratuita
Reserve su plaza antes del 30 de junio
L’événement Vide-Dressing et Ateliers Créatifs Lagrange a été mis à jour le 2025-06-20 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65