Vide-Dressing et Ateliers Créatifs à la salle des fêtes Lagrange 5 juillet 2025 10:00

Hautes-Pyrénées

Vide-Dressing et Ateliers Créatifs à la salle des fêtes LAGRANGE Lagrange Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-05 10:00:00

fin : 2025-07-05 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-05

Tu es exposant·e ? Vide ton dressing ou propose tes créations (textiles, accessoires, objets éthiques, etc.)

Animations et ateliers tout au long de la journée :

– Tataki Zomé végétal avec Nature & Harmonie

– Attrape-lumière enchanté avec L’Enchanteresse

– Couture récup’ avec Myriam

Ambiance douce, nature et festive petite restauration sur place, parking, toilettes

Infos & inscriptions 0601790159

Tarif exposant gratuit

Réserve ta place avant le 30 juin !

.

à la salle des fêtes LAGRANGE

Lagrange 65300 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 01 79 01 59

English :

Are you an exhibitor? Empty your dressing room or offer your creations (textiles, accessories, ethical objects, etc.)

Activities and workshops throughout the day:

? Tataki Zomé with Nature & Harmonie

? Enchanted light-catcher with L?Enchanteresse

? Couture récup? with Myriam

A soft, natural and festive atmosphere? small catering on site, parking, toilets

Info & registration: 0601790159

Exhibitor fee: free

Reserve your place before June 30!

German :

Bist du ein/e Aussteller/in? Leere deinen Kleiderschrank oder biete deine Kreationen an (Textilien, Accessoires, ethische Gegenstände usw.)

Animationen und Workshops den ganzen Tag über :

? Pflanzliches Tataki Zomé mit Nature & Harmonie?

? Verzauberter Lichtfänger mit L?Enchanteresse?

? Nähen mit Myriam ?

Sanfte, natürliche und festliche Atmosphäre ? kleine Verpflegung vor Ort, Parkplatz, Toiletten

Infos & Anmeldung: 0601790159

Ausstellertarif: kostenlos

Reserviere deinen Platz vor dem 30. Juni!

Italiano :

Siete espositori? Svuotate il vostro camerino o proponete le vostre creazioni (tessuti, accessori, oggetti etici, ecc.)

Attività e laboratori durante tutta la giornata:

? Tataki Zomé con Natura & Armonia

? Accendi la luce incantata con L’Enchanteresse

? Cucito riciclato con Myriam

Un’atmosfera soft, naturale e festosa ? Piccola ristorazione in loco, parcheggio, servizi igienici

Info e iscrizioni: 0601790159

Quota espositori: gratuita

Prenotate il vostro posto prima del 30 giugno!

Espanol :

¿Es usted expositor? Vacíe su probador u ofrezca sus creaciones (textiles, accesorios, objetos éticos, etc.)

Actividades y talleres durante todo el día:

? Tataki Zomé con Nature & Harmonie

? Atrapa-luces encantado con L’Enchanteresse

? Costura reciclada con Myriam

Un ambiente suave, natural y festivo ? Pequeña restauración in situ, aparcamiento, aseos

Información e inscripción: 0601790159

Tasa de expositor: gratuita

Reserve su plaza antes del 30 de junio

L’événement Vide-Dressing et Ateliers Créatifs Lagrange a été mis à jour le 2025-06-20 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65