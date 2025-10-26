VIDE DRESSING La Bastide-Puylaurent

VIDE DRESSING La Bastide-Puylaurent dimanche 26 octobre 2025.

VIDE DRESSING

salle polyvalente La Bastide-Puylaurent Lozère

Début : 2025-10-26 09:00:00

fin : 2025-10-26 18:00:00

2025-10-26

L’association des commerçants vous propose dimanche 26 octobre un vide dressing avec des vêtements pour femmes, hommes, enfants et bébés.

Inscription obligatoire au 06 03 21 62 55

salle polyvalente La Bastide-Puylaurent 48250 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 03 21 62 55

English :

On Sunday October 26, the shopkeepers’ association will be holding a dressing-room sale, featuring clothes for women, men, children and babies.

Registration required on 06 03 21 62 55

German :

Der Einzelhandelsverband bietet Ihnen am Sonntag, den 26. Oktober, einen « vide dressing » mit Kleidung für Frauen, Männer, Kinder und Babys an.

Anmeldung erforderlich unter 06 03 21 62 55

Italiano :

Domenica 26 ottobre, l’associazione dei negozianti organizza una vendita di abiti da camera, con abiti da donna, uomo, bambino e neonato.

Iscrizione obbligatoria al numero 06 03 21 62 55

Espanol :

El domingo 26 de octubre, la asociación de comerciantes organiza una venta de vestuario con ropa de mujer, hombre, niño y bebé.

Inscripción previa en el 06 03 21 62 55

