Vide Grenier à Amerey

Amerey Xertigny Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi Lundi 2026-04-06 07:00:00

fin : 2026-04-06 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-06

Le Comité des Fêtes de Xertigny organise le 1er Vide Grenier de l’année à Amerey, le Lundi 06 Avril prochain !

Lundi 06 Avril (Lundi de Pâques)

De 7h à 17h

Restauration sur place, buvette

Inscriptions auprès de l’association au 06.89.89.87.67.

L’association recherche également des exposants ! Vous avez des trésors à vendre, des objets à partager ou simplement l’envie de participer à une journée conviviale ? N’hésitez pas à les contacter au numéro référencé ci-dessous.Tout public

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Amerey Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 89 89 87 67

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Comité des Fêtes de Xertigny is organizing the 1st Vide Grenier of the year in Amerey, on Monday April 06!

Monday April 06 (Easter Monday)

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m

Catering on site, refreshments

Register with the association on 06.89.89.87.67.

The association is also looking for exhibitors! Do you have treasures to sell, objects to share or simply want to take part in a convivial day? Don’t hesitate to contact them on the number listed below.

L’événement Vide Grenier à Amerey Xertigny a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION