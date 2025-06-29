Vide Grenier Bozouls 29 juin 2025 07:00
Aveyron
Vide Grenier La gare Bozouls Aveyron
Tarif : – –
Début : Dimanche 2025-06-29
fin : 2025-06-29
2025-06-29
Organisé par le centre équestre
Réservé aux particuliers
Emplacement 3m/6€
Véhicule interdit sur l’esplanade .
La gare
Bozouls 12340 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 72 76 44 38 elodygardes@gmail.com
English :
Organized by the equestrian center
German :
Organisiert vom Reitzentrum
Italiano :
Organizzato dal centro ippico
Espanol :
Organizado por el centro ecuestre
L’événement Vide Grenier Bozouls a été mis à jour le 2025-06-18 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)