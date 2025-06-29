Vide Grenier Bozouls 29 juin 2025 07:00

Aveyron

Vide Grenier  La gare Bozouls Aveyron

Tarif : – –

Organisé par le centre équestre
Réservé aux particuliers
Emplacement 3m/6€
Véhicule interdit sur l’esplanade   .

La gare
Bozouls 12340 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 72 76 44 38  elodygardes@gmail.com

English :

Organized by the equestrian center

German :

Organisiert vom Reitzentrum

Italiano :

Organizzato dal centro ippico

Espanol :

Organizado por el centro ecuestre

