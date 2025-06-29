VIDE GRENIER BROCANTE – Le bourg La Chapelle-Saint-André, 29 juin 2025 07:00, La Chapelle-Saint-André.

Nièvre

VIDE GRENIER BROCANTE  Le bourg 3 Rue du Bourg La Chapelle-Saint-André Nièvre

Tarif : – – EUR

Début : 2025-06-29 07:00:00
fin : 2025-06-29 18:00:00

2025-06-29

VIDE GRENIER BROCANTE Pro et particuliers Sans réservation 2€ le mètre linéaire hors habitants du village Buvette, restauration, crêpes Infos lachapelle.cdf@gmail.com   .

Le bourg 3 Rue du Bourg
La Chapelle-Saint-André 58210 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté   lachapelle.cdf@gmail.com

