UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Chailly-sur-Armançon

Vide-grenier- Chailly sur Armançon Chailly-sur-Armançon

dimanche 23 août 2026 · Chailly-sur-Armançon

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 23 août 2026
Fin
dimanche 23 août 2026
Heure de début
07:00:00
Adresse
Place de la mairie
Ville
21320 Chailly-sur-Armançon
Département
Côte-d'Or
Tarif

Chailly-sur-Armançon

Vide-grenier- Chailly sur Armançon

Place de la mairie Chailly-sur-Armançon Côte-d’Or

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-23 07:00:00
fin : 2026-08-23 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-23

Vide grenier organisé par Les amis de la St Jean, pour les exposants: inscriptions obligatoires au 06 45 56 28 57
Buvette/Restauration/Tombola   .

Place de la mairie Chailly-sur-Armançon 21320 Côte-d’Or Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 7 85 59 53 06 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Vide-grenier- Chailly sur Armançon

L’événement Vide-grenier- Chailly sur Armançon Chailly-sur-Armançon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-25 par OT Pouilly Bligny