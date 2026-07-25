Vide-grenier- Chailly sur Armançon Chailly-sur-Armançon
dimanche 23 août 2026 · Chailly-sur-Armançon
Informations pratiques
Chailly-sur-Armançon
Vide-grenier- Chailly sur Armançon
Place de la mairie Chailly-sur-Armançon Côte-d’Or
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-23 07:00:00
fin : 2026-08-23 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-23
Vide grenier organisé par Les amis de la St Jean, pour les exposants: inscriptions obligatoires au 06 45 56 28 57
Buvette/Restauration/Tombola .
Place de la mairie Chailly-sur-Armançon 21320 Côte-d’Or Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 7 85 59 53 06
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Vide-grenier- Chailly sur Armançon
L’événement Vide-grenier- Chailly sur Armançon Chailly-sur-Armançon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-25 par OT Pouilly Bligny