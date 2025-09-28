VIDE GRENIER D’ARTISTES Paraza

16 rue de la Fontaine Fraiche Paraza Aude

Le CLAP S’allie au Shoroom 16 pour vous proposer un vide grenier d’œuvres d’arts.

Une quarantaine d’artistes d’Occitanie sera présente pour cette journée et vous proposera ses créations du fond de leurs ateliers !

16 rue de la Fontaine Fraiche Paraza 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 32 21 03 patrickclerc3@gmail.com

English :

CLAP joins forces with Shoroom 16 to bring you a garage sale of works of art.

Some forty artists from the Occitanie region will be on hand to present their creations from the depths of their studios!

German :

CLAP hat sich mit Shoroom 16 zusammengeschlossen, um Ihnen einen Flohmarkt für Kunstwerke anzubieten.

Rund 40 Künstler aus Okzitanien werden an diesem Tag anwesend sein und Ihnen ihre Kreationen aus den Tiefen ihrer Ateliers anbieten!

Italiano :

CLAP si unisce a Shoroom 16 per proporre un mercatino di opere d’arte.

Una quarantina di artisti della regione Occitania saranno presenti per presentare le loro creazioni dal profondo dei loro atelier!

Espanol :

CLAP se asocia con Shoroom 16 para ofrecerle un mercadillo de obras de arte.

Unos cuarenta artistas de la región de Occitanie presentarán sus creaciones desde el fondo de sus talleres

