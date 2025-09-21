Vide grenier Docelles
Vide grenier Docelles dimanche 21 septembre 2025.
Vide grenier
Rue du colonel Bertin Docelles Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-09-21 07:00:00
fin : 2025-09-21 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-21
Vide-greniers de l’OMSCL de Docelles
Réservation obligatoire par téléphone, auprès de Cynthia Brice après 18h00.
Plus d’informations par mail.
5 mètres linéaires obligatoires.Tout public
10 .
Rue du colonel Bertin Docelles 88460 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 74 13 37 66
English :
Docelles OMSCL garage sale
Reservations must be made by telephone with Cynthia Brice after 6.00 pm.
Further information by e-mail.
5 linear meters required.
German :
Flohmarkt des OMSCL in Docelles
Reservierung per Telefon erforderlich, bei Cynthia Brice nach 18 Uhr.
Weitere Informationen per E-Mail.
5 lineare Meter obligatorisch.
Italiano :
Vendita in garage di Docelles OMSCL
Le prenotazioni devono essere effettuate telefonicamente a Cynthia Brice dopo le 18.00.
Ulteriori informazioni via e-mail.
sono richiesti 5 metri lineari.
Espanol :
Docelles OMSCL venta de garaje
Las reservas deben hacerse por teléfono con Cynthia Brice después de las 18.00 h.
Más información por correo electrónico.
se requieren 5 metros lineales.
L’événement Vide grenier Docelles a été mis à jour le 2025-08-25 par OT BRUYERES VALLONS DES VOSGES