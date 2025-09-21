Vide grenier Docelles

Vide grenier Docelles dimanche 21 septembre 2025.

Vide grenier

Rue du colonel Bertin Docelles Vosges

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-09-21 07:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 17:00:00

2025-09-21

Vide-greniers de l’OMSCL de Docelles

Réservation obligatoire par téléphone, auprès de Cynthia Brice après 18h00.

Plus d’informations par mail.

5 mètres linéaires obligatoires.Tout public

Rue du colonel Bertin Docelles 88460 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 74 13 37 66

English :

Docelles OMSCL garage sale

Reservations must be made by telephone with Cynthia Brice after 6.00 pm.

Further information by e-mail.

5 linear meters required.

German :

Flohmarkt des OMSCL in Docelles

Reservierung per Telefon erforderlich, bei Cynthia Brice nach 18 Uhr.

Weitere Informationen per E-Mail.

5 lineare Meter obligatorisch.

Italiano :

Vendita in garage di Docelles OMSCL

Le prenotazioni devono essere effettuate telefonicamente a Cynthia Brice dopo le 18.00.

Ulteriori informazioni via e-mail.

sono richiesti 5 metri lineari.

Espanol :

Docelles OMSCL venta de garaje

Las reservas deben hacerse por teléfono con Cynthia Brice después de las 18.00 h.

Más información por correo electrónico.

se requieren 5 metros lineales.

L’événement Vide grenier Docelles a été mis à jour le 2025-08-25 par OT BRUYERES VALLONS DES VOSGES