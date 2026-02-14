Vide-grenier Dolving
Vide-grenier Dolving dimanche 12 avril 2026.
Vide-grenier
Dolving Moselle
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-04-12 08:00:00
fin : 2026-04-12 17:30:00
2026-04-12
Avis aux chineurs ! Vide-greniers organisé par l’association des Parents d’élèves du regroupement pédagogique intercommunal Dolving/Gosselming/St-Jean-De-Bassel dans les rues de Dolving. Inscription par téléphone en soirée uniquement.Tout public
Dolving 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 06 65 56 38
English :
Notice to bargain hunters! Garage sale organized by the parents’ association of the Dolving/Gosselming/St-Jean-De-Bassel intercommunal educational group in the streets of Dolving. Registration by telephone in the evening only.
L’événement Vide-grenier Dolving a été mis à jour le 2026-02-14 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG