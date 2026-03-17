Vide-grenier du quartier du Vernet Saint-Amand-Montrond
Vide-grenier du quartier du Vernet Saint-Amand-Montrond dimanche 31 mai 2026.
Vide-grenier du quartier du Vernet
Rue Victor Hugo Saint-Amand-Montrond Cher
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2026-05-31 06:00:00
fin : 2026-05-31 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-31
Organisé par l’association scolaire Vernet Ecole Loisirs
2€ le mètre .
Rue Victor Hugo Saint-Amand-Montrond 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire vernetecoleloisirs@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Organized by the school association Vernet Ecole Loisirs
L’événement Vide-grenier du quartier du Vernet Saint-Amand-Montrond a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par OT TOURISME-COEUR DE FRANCE