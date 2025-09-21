Vide grenier et foire a tout Beaumarchés

Vide grenier et foire a tout Beaumarchés dimanche 21 septembre 2025.

Vide grenier et foire a tout

BEAUMARCHES Beaumarchés Gers

Gratuit

Gratuit

Début : 2025-09-21 09:00:00
fin : 2025-09-21 18:00:00

Début : 2025-09-21 09:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 18:00:00

2025-09-21

2025-09-21

Le village de Beaumarchés offre un cadre idéal pour flâner et chiner lors de son vide-grenier et foire à tout, organisée par le Comité des fêtes.

De 9h à 18h, une centaine d’exposants vous accueillent pour partager leurs objets, trouvailles et curiosités dans une ambiance conviviale et locale.

BEAUMARCHES Beaumarchés 32160 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 69 35 17 mairie.beaumarches@wanadoo.fr

English :

The village of Beaumarchés offers an ideal setting for strolling and bargain-hunting at its vide-grenier and all-you-can-eat fair, organized by the Comité des fêtes.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., a hundred or so exhibitors welcome you to share their objects, finds and curiosities in a friendly, local atmosphere.

German :

Das Dorf Beaumarchés bietet einen idealen Rahmen zum Bummeln und Stöbern während seines vom Festkomitee organisierten Flohmarkts und Jahrmarkts.

Von 9 bis 18 Uhr empfangen Sie rund 100 Aussteller, um ihre Gegenstände, Fundstücke und Kuriositäten in einer freundlichen und lokalen Atmosphäre zu teilen.

Italiano :

Il villaggio di Beaumarchés offre un ambiente ideale per passeggiare e cercare di fare affari con la vendita di garage e la fiera del cibo a volontà, organizzate dal Comité des fêtes.

Dalle 9.00 alle 18.00, un centinaio di espositori saranno a disposizione per condividere le loro merci, i loro reperti e le loro curiosità in un’atmosfera amichevole e locale.

Espanol :

El pueblo de Beaumarchés ofrece un marco ideal para pasear y buscar gangas en su mercadillo y feria de todo a cien, organizados por el Comité des fêtes.

De 9:00 a 18:00, un centenar de expositores compartirán sus productos, hallazgos y curiosidades en un ambiente acogedor y local.

L’événement Vide grenier et foire a tout Beaumarchés a été mis à jour le 2025-08-28 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65