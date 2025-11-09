VIDE-GRENIER Fouzilhon

Vide-Grenier de 7h à 14h sur l’Esplanade organisé par l’association Emysphères. 1 emplacement = 8€ (4m x 1.50m avec véhicule). Rendez-vous exposants 6h. Buvette et restauration saucisse frites, crêpes Gaufres. Stands, jeux de société, sculpture sur ballons, maquillage. Sur inscription.

Fouzilhon 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 29 12 28 28 emyspheres34@gmail.com

English :

Garage sale from 7am to 2pm on the Esplanade, organized by the Emysphères association. 1 site = 8? (4m x 1.50m with vehicle). Meet exhibitors at 6am. Refreshments and food: sausage and French fries, crêpes and waffles. Stands, board games, balloon sculpture, face painting. Registration required.

German :

Vide-Grenier von 7 bis 14 Uhr auf der Esplanade, organisiert vom Verein Emysphères. 1 Standplatz = 8? (4m x 1,50m mit Fahrzeug). Treffpunkt für Aussteller um 6 Uhr. Getränke- und Essensstände mit Würstchen und Pommes frites, Crêpes und Waffeln. Stände, Gesellschaftsspiele, Ballonfiguren, Schminken. Nach Anmeldung.

Italiano :

Vendita di garage dalle 7 alle 14 sull’Esplanade, organizzata dall’associazione Emysphères. 1 stand = 8? (4m x 1,50m con veicolo). Ritrovo degli espositori alle 6 del mattino. Ristoro e cibo: salsicce e patatine, crêpes e waffles. Stand, giochi da tavolo, sculture di palloncini, face painting. Iscrizione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

Venta de garaje de 7h a 14h en la Explanada, organizada por la asociación Emysphères. 1 stand = 8? (4m x 1,50m con vehículo). Los expositores se reúnen a las 6h. Refrescos y comida: salchichas y patatas fritas, crepes y gofres. Stands, juegos de mesa, globoflexia, pintacaras. Inscripción obligatoria.

