VIDE-GRENIER Fouzilhon
VIDE-GRENIER Fouzilhon dimanche 9 novembre 2025.
VIDE-GRENIER
Fouzilhon Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-09
fin : 2025-11-09
Date(s) :
2025-11-09
Vide-Grenier de 7h à 14h sur l’Esplanade organisé par l’association Emysphères. 1 emplacement = 8€ (4m x 1.50m avec véhicule). Rendez-vous exposants 6h. Buvette et restauration saucisse frites, crêpes Gaufres. Stands, jeux de société, sculpture sur ballons, maquillage. Sur inscription.
Vide-Grenier de 7h à 14h sur l’Esplanade organisé par l’association Emysphères. 1 emplacement = 8€ (4m x 1.50m avec véhicule). Rendez-vous exposants 6h. Buvette et restauration saucisse frites, crêpes Gaufres. Stands, jeux de société, sculpture sur ballons, maquillage. Sur inscription. .
Fouzilhon 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 29 12 28 28 emyspheres34@gmail.com
English :
Garage sale from 7am to 2pm on the Esplanade, organized by the Emysphères association. 1 site = 8? (4m x 1.50m with vehicle). Meet exhibitors at 6am. Refreshments and food: sausage and French fries, crêpes and waffles. Stands, board games, balloon sculpture, face painting. Registration required.
German :
Vide-Grenier von 7 bis 14 Uhr auf der Esplanade, organisiert vom Verein Emysphères. 1 Standplatz = 8? (4m x 1,50m mit Fahrzeug). Treffpunkt für Aussteller um 6 Uhr. Getränke- und Essensstände mit Würstchen und Pommes frites, Crêpes und Waffeln. Stände, Gesellschaftsspiele, Ballonfiguren, Schminken. Nach Anmeldung.
Italiano :
Vendita di garage dalle 7 alle 14 sull’Esplanade, organizzata dall’associazione Emysphères. 1 stand = 8? (4m x 1,50m con veicolo). Ritrovo degli espositori alle 6 del mattino. Ristoro e cibo: salsicce e patatine, crêpes e waffles. Stand, giochi da tavolo, sculture di palloncini, face painting. Iscrizione obbligatoria.
Espanol :
Venta de garaje de 7h a 14h en la Explanada, organizada por la asociación Emysphères. 1 stand = 8? (4m x 1,50m con vehículo). Los expositores se reúnen a las 6h. Refrescos y comida: salchichas y patatas fritas, crepes y gofres. Stands, juegos de mesa, globoflexia, pintacaras. Inscripción obligatoria.
L’événement VIDE-GRENIER Fouzilhon a été mis à jour le 2025-10-21 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS