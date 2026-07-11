AGENDA · Garlin
Vide-grenier Ehpad Porte du Béarn Garlin
samedi 29 août 2026 · Ehpad Porte du Béarn · Garlin
Informations pratiques
Garlin
Vide-grenier
Ehpad Porte du Béarn 15 Rue Henri Cezerac Garlin Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-29 08:30:00
fin : 2026-08-29 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-29
Restauration et buvette sur place. .
Ehpad Porte du Béarn 15 Rue Henri Cezerac Garlin 64330 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 04 73 81 animation@ehpadgarlin.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Vide-grenier
L’événement Vide-grenier Garlin a été mis à jour le 2026-07-11 par Syndicat du tourisme Coteaux Béarn Madiran
À voir aussi à Garlin (Pyrénées-Atlantiques)
- Fêtes locales Garlin 17 juillet 2026
- Run en Garlin Garlin 17 juillet 2026
- Fêtes locales Garlin 19 juillet 2026
- Piscines en fête, nocturne Place du Général de Gaulle Garlin 28 juillet 2026
- 12h de pétanque Garlin 1 août 2026