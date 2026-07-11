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AGENDA · Garlin

Vide-grenier Ehpad Porte du Béarn Garlin

samedi 29 août 2026 · Ehpad Porte du Béarn · Garlin

Vide-grenier Ehpad Porte du Béarn Garlin

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 29 août 2026
Fin
samedi 29 août 2026
Heure de début
08:30:00
Lieu
Ehpad Porte du Béarn
Adresse
15 Rue Henri Cezerac
Ville
64330 Garlin
Département
Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif
0 0 0 Gratuit

Garlin

Vide-grenier

Ehpad Porte du Béarn 15 Rue Henri Cezerac Garlin Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-29 08:30:00
fin : 2026-08-29 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-29

Restauration et buvette sur place.   .

Ehpad Porte du Béarn 15 Rue Henri Cezerac Garlin 64330 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 04 73 81  animation@ehpadgarlin.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Vide-grenier

L’événement Vide-grenier Garlin a été mis à jour le 2026-07-11 par Syndicat du tourisme Coteaux Béarn Madiran

À voir aussi à Garlin (Pyrénées-Atlantiques)