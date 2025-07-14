VIDE GRENIER La Bastide-Puylaurent 14 juillet 2025 07:00
Lozère
VIDE GRENIER Route de Mende La Bastide-Puylaurent Lozère
Début : 2025-07-14
fin : 2025-07-14
2025-07-14
Vide grenier au camping de l’Allier
Buvette et restauration sur place
Inscription gratuite
Route de Mende
La Bastide-Puylaurent 48250 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 46 04 06
English :
Flea market at the Allier campsite
Refreshments and food on site
Free registration
German :
Flohmarkt auf dem Campingplatz des Allier
Getränke und Essen vor Ort
Kostenlose Anmeldung
Italiano :
Mercato delle pulci al campeggio Allier
Rinfreschi e cibo in loco
Registrazione gratuita
Espanol :
Mercadillo en el camping de Allier
Refrescos y comida in situ
Inscripción gratuita
L’événement VIDE GRENIER La Bastide-Puylaurent a été mis à jour le 2025-06-19 par 48-OT Mont Lozere