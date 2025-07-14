VIDE GRENIER La Bastide-Puylaurent 14 juillet 2025 07:00

Lozère

VIDE GRENIER Route de Mende La Bastide-Puylaurent Lozère

Tarif : 1 – 1 – 1 EUR

Journée

Début : 2025-07-14

fin : 2025-07-14

Vide grenier au camping de l’Allier

Buvette et restauration sur place

Inscription gratuite

Route de Mende

La Bastide-Puylaurent 48250 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 46 04 06

English :

Flea market at the Allier campsite

Refreshments and food on site

Free registration

German :

Flohmarkt auf dem Campingplatz des Allier

Getränke und Essen vor Ort

Kostenlose Anmeldung

Italiano :

Mercato delle pulci al campeggio Allier

Rinfreschi e cibo in loco

Registrazione gratuita

Espanol :

Mercadillo en el camping de Allier

Refrescos y comida in situ

Inscripción gratuita

L’événement VIDE GRENIER La Bastide-Puylaurent a été mis à jour le 2025-06-19 par 48-OT Mont Lozere