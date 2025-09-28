Vide grenier, Marché artisanal et horticole Saint-Laurent-des-Hommes
Vide grenier, Marché artisanal et horticole Saint-Laurent-des-Hommes dimanche 28 septembre 2025.
Vide grenier, Marché artisanal et horticole
Saint-Laurent-des-Hommes Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date :
Début : 2025-09-28
fin : 2025-09-28
Date(s) :
2025-09-28
Vide grenier, marché artisanal et horticole toute la journée, bourg.
Restauration style marché gourmand.
Tarif: 2€/ml. Tél: 06 52 29 61 49. Cult’art .
Saint-Laurent-des-Hommes 24400 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 81 70 12
