Vide-grenier Ottersthal

Vide-grenier Ottersthal dimanche 12 octobre 2025.

Vide-grenier

rue principale Ottersthal Bas-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-10-12 07:00:00
fin : 2025-10-12 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-10-12

Ne manquez pas la brocante annuelle dans les rues d’Ottersthal !   .

rue principale Ottersthal 67700 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 6 13 30 18 19  jacquischmidt@hotmail.fr

L’événement Vide-grenier Ottersthal a été mis à jour le 2025-09-19 par Office de tourisme de Saverne et sa région