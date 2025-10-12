Vide-grenier Ottersthal
Vide-grenier Ottersthal dimanche 12 octobre 2025.
Vide-grenier
rue principale Ottersthal Bas-Rhin
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-10-12 07:00:00
fin : 2025-10-12 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-12
Ne manquez pas la brocante annuelle dans les rues d’Ottersthal ! .
rue principale Ottersthal 67700 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 6 13 30 18 19 jacquischmidt@hotmail.fr
