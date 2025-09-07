Vide grenier Rehaupal

Vide grenier Rehaupal dimanche 7 septembre 2025.

Vide grenier

Rehaupal Vosges

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-09-07

fin : 2025-09-07

Date(s) :

2025-09-07

Vide grenier organisé par l’association des Rehaupôs et la commune regroupant 25 exposants avec un large choix d’objet à la vente. Petite restauration, buvette, tombola, animations…Tout public

.

Rehaupal 88640 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 83 52 90 94 ageorgel8811@gmail.com

English :

Garage sale organized by the Rehaupôs association and the commune, featuring 25 exhibitors with a wide choice of items for sale. Snacks, refreshments, tombola, entertainment…

German :

Von der Association des Rehaupôs und der Gemeinde organisierter Flohmarkt mit 25 Ausstellern, die eine große Auswahl an Gegenständen zum Verkauf anbieten. Kleine Speisen, Getränke, Tombola, Animationen…

Italiano :

Mercatino delle pulci organizzato dall’associazione Rehaupôs e dal Comune, con 25 espositori che propongono una vasta gamma di articoli in vendita. Spuntini, rinfreschi, tombola, intrattenimento…

Espanol :

Mercadillo organizado por la asociación Rehaupôs y el ayuntamiento, con 25 expositores que ofrecen una amplia gama de artículos a la venta. Aperitivos, refrescos, tómbola, animación…

L’événement Vide grenier Rehaupal a été mis à jour le 2025-08-23 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE GERARDMER HAUTES VOSGES