Vide grenier – Place de la mairie Saint-Aubin, 1 juin 2025 08:00, Saint-Aubin.

Landes

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Gratuit

Début : 2025-06-01 08:00:00

fin : 2025-06-01 18:00:00

2025-06-01

Vide grenier organisé par l’association Saint-Aubin Chalosse

Possibilité de restauration le midi

Place de la mairie Hall des sports

Saint-Aubin 40250 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 37 60 91 04 staubinchalosse@gmail.com

English : Vide grenier

Flea market organized by the Saint-Aubin Chalosse association

Catering available at lunchtime

German : Vide grenier

Flohmarkt, organisiert von der Vereinigung Saint-Aubin Chalosse

Möglichkeit, mittags etwas zu essen

Italiano :

Mercatino delle pulci organizzato dall’associazione Saint-Aubin Chalosse

Ristorazione disponibile a pranzo

Espanol : Vide grenier

Mercadillo organizado por la asociación Saint-Aubin Chalosse

Catering disponible a la hora de comer

L’événement Vide grenier Saint-Aubin a été mis à jour le 2025-05-20 par OT Terres de Chalosse