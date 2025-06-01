Vide grenier – Place de la mairie Saint-Aubin, 1 juin 2025 08:00, Saint-Aubin.
Landes
Vide grenier Place de la mairie Hall des sports Saint-Aubin Landes
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-01 08:00:00
fin : 2025-06-01 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-01
Vide grenier organisé par l’association Saint-Aubin Chalosse
Possibilité de restauration le midi
Vide grenier organisé par l’association Saint-Aubin Chalosse
Possibilité de restauration le midi .
Place de la mairie Hall des sports
Saint-Aubin 40250 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 37 60 91 04 staubinchalosse@gmail.com
English : Vide grenier
Flea market organized by the Saint-Aubin Chalosse association
Catering available at lunchtime
German : Vide grenier
Flohmarkt, organisiert von der Vereinigung Saint-Aubin Chalosse
Möglichkeit, mittags etwas zu essen
Italiano :
Mercatino delle pulci organizzato dall’associazione Saint-Aubin Chalosse
Ristorazione disponibile a pranzo
Espanol : Vide grenier
Mercadillo organizado por la asociación Saint-Aubin Chalosse
Catering disponible a la hora de comer
