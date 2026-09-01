AGENDA · Saint-Gonlay
Vide-grenier Saint-Gonlay
samedi 26 septembre 2026 · Saint-Gonlay
Informations pratiques
Saint-Gonlay
Vide-grenier
Saint-Gonlay Ille-et-Vilaine
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-26 08:00:00
fin : 2026-09-27 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-26
Le samedi 26 et le dimanche 27 septembre, le Saperlipopette Bar organise un vide grenier.
Horaires :
Exposants dès 6h, public de 8h à 18h.
Animations toutes la journée sur les horaires d’ouverture du bar. .
Saint-Gonlay 35750 Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Vide-grenier Saint-Gonlay a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par OT – Montfort Communauté
À voir aussi à Saint-Gonlay (Ille-et-Vilaine)
- Concours de Palets Saint-Gonlay 19 septembre 2026
- Les mardis cocooning Saint-Gonlay 17 novembre 2026