UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Saint-Gonlay

Vide-grenier Saint-Gonlay

samedi 26 septembre 2026 · Saint-Gonlay

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 26 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 27 septembre 2026
Heure de début
08:00:00
Ville
35750 Saint-Gonlay
Département
Ille-et-Vilaine
Tarif

Saint-Gonlay

Vide-grenier

Saint-Gonlay Ille-et-Vilaine

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-26 08:00:00
fin : 2026-09-27 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-26

Le samedi 26 et le dimanche 27 septembre, le Saperlipopette Bar organise un vide grenier.
Horaires :
Exposants dès 6h, public de 8h à 18h.
Animations toutes la journée sur les horaires d’ouverture du bar.   .

Saint-Gonlay 35750 Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement Vide-grenier Saint-Gonlay a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par OT – Montfort Communauté

À voir aussi à Saint-Gonlay (Ille-et-Vilaine)