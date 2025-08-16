Vide Grenier Stade Saint-Loup-sur-Semouse
Vide Grenier Stade Saint-Loup-sur-Semouse samedi 16 août 2025.
Vide Grenier
Stade Chemin du Stade Saint-Loup-sur-Semouse Haute-Saône
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-16
fin : 2025-08-16
Date(s) :
2025-08-16
Organisé par le Club Foot S.C.L.C.M.
Au stade municipal. Buffet et buvette.
Infos et réservations Daniel G. 03 84 49 05 20 ou Stéphanie 06 13 64 11 72.
2 euros le mètre. .
Stade Chemin du Stade Saint-Loup-sur-Semouse 70800 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 84 49 05 20 saintloup.foot@wanadoo.fr
English : Vide Grenier
German : Vide Grenier
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Vide Grenier Saint-Loup-sur-Semouse a été mis à jour le 2025-07-28 par DESTINATION VOSGES DU SUD (COORDINATION DECIBELLES DATA)