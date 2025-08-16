Vide Grenier Stade Saint-Loup-sur-Semouse

samedi 16 août 2025.

Vide Grenier

Stade Chemin du Stade Saint-Loup-sur-Semouse Haute-Saône

Gratuit

Début : 2025-08-16
fin : 2025-08-16

2025-08-16

Organisé par le Club Foot S.C.L.C.M.
Au stade municipal. Buffet et buvette.
Infos et réservations Daniel G. 03 84 49 05 20 ou Stéphanie 06 13 64 11 72.
2 euros le mètre.   .

Stade Chemin du Stade Saint-Loup-sur-Semouse 70800 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 84 49 05 20  saintloup.foot@wanadoo.fr

