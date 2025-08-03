Vide grenier Senones

Vide grenier Senones dimanche 3 août 2025.

Vide grenier

Quartier de la Princesse Charlotte Senones Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-08-03 08:00:00

fin : 2025-08-03 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-03

Venez chiner des bonnes affaires au traditionnel vide grenier

Restauration sur place, animations et collation.Tout public

0 .

Quartier de la Princesse Charlotte Senones 88210 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 31 16 09 62 flapda@outlook.com

English :

Come and hunt for bargains at the traditional garage sale

On-site catering, entertainment and snacks.

German :

Stöbern Sie beim traditionellen Flohmarkt nach Schnäppchen

Verpflegung vor Ort, Animationen und Snacks.

Italiano :

Venite a caccia di occasioni nel tradizionale mercatino dell’usato

Ristorazione, intrattenimento e spuntini in loco.

Espanol :

Venga a buscar gangas en la tradicional venta de garaje

Catering in situ, entretenimiento y aperitivos.

L’événement Vide grenier Senones a été mis à jour le 2025-07-21 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES