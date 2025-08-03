Vide grenier Senones
Vide grenier Senones dimanche 3 août 2025.
Vide grenier
Quartier de la Princesse Charlotte Senones Vosges
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-08-03 08:00:00
fin : 2025-08-03 18:00:00
2025-08-03
Venez chiner des bonnes affaires au traditionnel vide grenier
Restauration sur place, animations et collation.Tout public
Quartier de la Princesse Charlotte Senones 88210 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 31 16 09 62 flapda@outlook.com
English :
Come and hunt for bargains at the traditional garage sale
On-site catering, entertainment and snacks.
German :
Stöbern Sie beim traditionellen Flohmarkt nach Schnäppchen
Verpflegung vor Ort, Animationen und Snacks.
Italiano :
Venite a caccia di occasioni nel tradizionale mercatino dell’usato
Ristorazione, intrattenimento e spuntini in loco.
Espanol :
Venga a buscar gangas en la tradicional venta de garaje
Catering in situ, entretenimiento y aperitivos.
L’événement Vide grenier Senones a été mis à jour le 2025-07-21 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES