Vide grenier Tenteling
dimanche 30 août 2026 · Tenteling
Informations pratiques
Tenteling
Vide grenier
Tenteling Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-08-30 08:00:00
fin : 2026-08-30 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-30
Le Comité Inter Associatif de Tenteling-Ebring organise son vide grenier. Buvette, saucisses, merguez, schwenks, frites, café-gâteaux, pizzas et flamms en soirée.Tout public
0 .
Tenteling 57980 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 02 51 80
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English :
The Tenteling-Ebring Inter-Association Committee is hosting its yard sale. Refreshments, sausages, merguez, schwenks, fries, coffee and pastries, pizzas, and flamms will be available in the evening.
L’événement Vide grenier Tenteling a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU PAYS DE FORBACH