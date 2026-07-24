Informations pratiques

Tenteling

Vide grenier

Tenteling Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-08-30 08:00:00

fin : 2026-08-30 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-30

Le Comité Inter Associatif de Tenteling-Ebring organise son vide grenier. Buvette, saucisses, merguez, schwenks, frites, café-gâteaux, pizzas et flamms en soirée.Tout public

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Tenteling 57980 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 02 51 80

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English :

The Tenteling-Ebring Inter-Association Committee is hosting its yard sale. Refreshments, sausages, merguez, schwenks, fries, coffee and pastries, pizzas, and flamms will be available in the evening.

L’événement Vide grenier Tenteling a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU PAYS DE FORBACH