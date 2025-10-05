VIDE GRENIER Thézan-lès-Béziers

VIDE GRENIER Thézan-lès-Béziers dimanche 5 octobre 2025.

VIDE GRENIER

Thézan-lès-Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-05

fin : 2025-10-05

Date(s) :

2025-10-05

Vide Grenier organisé par l’APE de 8h à 16h sur le parking de Super U. Arrivée exposant dès 6h, buvette & restauration sur place. 10€ 1 emplacement / 15€ 1 emplacement 1/2.

Thézan-lès-Béziers 34490 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 35 49 91 75 apethezan@gmail.com

English :

Garage sale organized by the APE from 8am to 4pm in the Super U parking lot. Exhibitors arriving at 6am, refreshments & catering on site. 10? 1 site / 15? 1 pitch 1/2.

German :

Von der EV organisierter Flohmarkt von 8 bis 16 Uhr auf dem Parkplatz von Super U. Ankunft der Aussteller ab 6 Uhr, Getränke und Speisen vor Ort. 10? 1 Standplatz / 15? 1 Standplatz 1/2.

Italiano :

Vendita di garage organizzata dall’APE dalle 8:00 alle 16:00 nel parcheggio del Super U. Arrivo degli espositori alle 6 del mattino, rinfresco e catering in loco. 10? 1 spazio / 15? 1 spazio 1/2.

Espanol :

Venta de garaje organizada por la APE de 8h a 16h en el aparcamiento del Super U. Los expositores llegarán a las 6 de la mañana, habrá refrescos y catering in situ. 10? 1 plaza / 15? 1 plaza 1/2.

