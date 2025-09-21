Vide grenier Stade municipal Vinsobres
Vide grenier Stade municipal Vinsobres dimanche 21 septembre 2025.
Vide grenier
Stade municipal Chemin du stade Vinsobres Drôme
Début : 2025-09-21 08:00:00
fin : 2025-09-21 17:00:00
2025-09-21
Vide grenier organisé par l’association Trait d’union
10€ l’emplacement de 20m² plus un ticket de tombola
Des animations pour les enfants pêche aux canards, château gonflable et bien d’autres surprises !!!
Restauration sur place et tombola
Stade municipal Chemin du stade Vinsobres 26110 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 27 09 15 contact@mairievinsobres.fr
English :
Garage sale organized by the Trait d’union association
10? for a 20m² site, plus a raffle ticket
Entertainment for children: duck fishing, bouncy castle and many other surprises!
On-site catering and tombola
German :
Flohmarkt, organisiert von der Vereinigung Trait d’union
10? pro Standplatz (20m²) plus ein Los für die Tombola
Animationen für Kinder: Entenangeln, Hüpfburg und viele andere Überraschungen!
Verpflegung vor Ort und Tombola
Italiano :
Vendita di garage organizzata dall’associazione Trait d’union
10 per un posto di 20m² più un biglietto della lotteria
Attività per bambini: pesca delle anatre, castello gonfiabile e tante altre sorprese!
Ristorazione e tombola
Espanol :
Venta de garaje organizada por la asociación Trait d’union
10 por un solar de 20 m² más un boleto para la rifa
Actividades para niños: pesca de patos, castillo hinchable y muchas sorpresas más
Catering y tómbola
