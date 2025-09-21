Vide grenier Stade municipal Vinsobres

Vide grenier Stade municipal Vinsobres dimanche 21 septembre 2025.

Vide grenier

Stade municipal Chemin du stade Vinsobres Drôme

–

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-21 08:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-21

Vide grenier organisé par l’association Trait d’union

10€ l’emplacement de 20m² plus un ticket de tombola

Des animations pour les enfants pêche aux canards, château gonflable et bien d’autres surprises !!!

Restauration sur place et tombola

Stade municipal Chemin du stade Vinsobres 26110 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 27 09 15 contact@mairievinsobres.fr

English :

Garage sale organized by the Trait d’union association

10? for a 20m² site, plus a raffle ticket

Entertainment for children: duck fishing, bouncy castle and many other surprises!

On-site catering and tombola

German :

Flohmarkt, organisiert von der Vereinigung Trait d’union

10? pro Standplatz (20m²) plus ein Los für die Tombola

Animationen für Kinder: Entenangeln, Hüpfburg und viele andere Überraschungen!

Verpflegung vor Ort und Tombola

Italiano :

Vendita di garage organizzata dall’associazione Trait d’union

10 per un posto di 20m² più un biglietto della lotteria

Attività per bambini: pesca delle anatre, castello gonfiabile e tante altre sorprese!

Ristorazione e tombola

Espanol :

Venta de garaje organizada por la asociación Trait d’union

10 por un solar de 20 m² más un boleto para la rifa

Actividades para niños: pesca de patos, castillo hinchable y muchas sorpresas más

Catering y tómbola

L’événement Vide grenier Vinsobres a été mis à jour le 2025-08-23 par Office de Tourisme des Baronnies en Drôme Provençale