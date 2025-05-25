Vide-greniers à La Roche Morey – La Roche-Morey, 25 mai 2025 06:00, La Roche-Morey.
Haute-Saône
Vide-greniers à La Roche Morey La Roche-Morey Haute-Saône
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-25 06:00:00
fin : 2025-05-25 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-05-25
Emplacement gratuit.
Buvette et restauration sur place. .
La Roche-Morey 70120 Haute-Saône Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 61 87 21 39
English : Vide-greniers à La Roche Morey
German : Vide-greniers à La Roche Morey
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Vide-greniers à La Roche Morey La Roche-Morey a été mis à jour le 2025-05-09 par JUSSEY TOURISME