Vide-greniers à Lamothe-Cassel Lamothe-Cassel dimanche 13 juillet 2025.

Parking du village Lamothe-Cassel Lot

Début : 2025-07-13 08:00:00

fin : 2025-07-13

2025-07-13

L’association « Vivre à Lamothe-Cassel » vous convie à son vide-greniers !

L’occasion parfaite pour flâner entre les étals, dénicher des objets insolites ou chargés d’histoire, et profiter d’un moment convivial où petits et grands y trouveront leur bonheur.

Sur le parking du village.

Pour les exposants, une inscription est nécessaire (avant le 12 juillet 2025).

Installation des stands à partir de 7h. .

Parking du village Lamothe-Cassel 46240 Lot Occitanie +33 6 08 90 56 51

English :

The « Vivre à Lamothe-Cassel » association invites you to its garage sale!

It’s the perfect opportunity to stroll between the stalls, unearth unusual objects or those steeped in history, and enjoy a convivial moment where young and old alike will find something to their liking.

German :

Der Verein « Vivre à Lamothe-Cassel » lädt Sie zu seinem Flohmarkt ein!

Die perfekte Gelegenheit, um zwischen den Ständen zu stöbern, ungewöhnliche oder geschichtsträchtige Gegenstände aufzuspüren und einen geselligen Moment zu genießen, bei dem Groß und Klein auf ihre Kosten kommen werden.

Italiano :

L’associazione « Vivre à Lamothe-Cassel » vi invita al suo mercatino!

È l’occasione perfetta per passeggiare tra le bancarelle, scovare oggetti insoliti o ricchi di storia e godersi un momento di convivialità in cui grandi e piccini troveranno qualcosa di loro gradimento.

Espanol :

La asociación « Vivir en Lamothe-Cassel » le invita a su venta de garaje

Es la ocasión perfecta para pasear entre los puestos, descubrir objetos insólitos o cargados de historia y disfrutar de un momento de convivencia en el que pequeños y mayores encontrarán algo de su agrado.

