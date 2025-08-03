Vide-greniers à Saint-Vincent-Rive-d’Olt Saint-Vincent-Rive-d’Olt

Le bourg Saint-Vincent-Rive-d’Olt Lot

Début : 2025-08-03 08:00:00

fin : 2025-08-03 18:00:00

2025-08-03

Vide-greniers organisé dans le cadre de la fête.

Le bourg Saint-Vincent-Rive-d’Olt 46140 Lot Occitanie +33 6 45 79 85 81

English :

Garage sale organized within the framework of the festival.

German :

Flohmarkt, der im Rahmen des Festes organisiert wird.

Italiano :

Vendita di garage organizzata nell’ambito del festival.

Espanol :

Venta de garaje organizada en el marco del festival.

