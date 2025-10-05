Vide Greniers Pé det Cazaou Artiguemy

Vide Greniers Pé det Cazaou Artiguemy dimanche 5 octobre 2025.

Début : 2025-10-05 08:00:00

fin : 2025-10-05 17:00:00

2025-10-05

Premier vide grenier organisé par le Comité des Fêtes d’Artiguemy.

3€ le ml 4€ le ml avec tables. Intérieur ou extérieur suivant disponibilités.

Renseignements et réservations au 06 34 23 29 38 ou cdfartiguemy@gmail.com

Pé det Cazaou ARTIGUEMY Artiguemy 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie

English :

First garage sale organized by the Comité des Fêtes d’Artiguemy.

3? per ml 4? per ml with tables. Indoor or outdoor depending on availability.

Information and bookings on 06 34 23 29 38 or cdfartiguemy@gmail.com

German :

Der erste Flohmarkt, der vom Festkomitee von Artiguemy organisiert wird.

3? pro ml 4? pro ml mit Tischen. Innen oder außen, je nach Verfügbarkeit.

Informationen und Reservierungen unter 06 34 23 29 38 oder cdfartiguemy@gmail.com

Italiano :

Primo mercatino organizzato dal Comité des Fêtes d’Artiguemy.

3? al metro quadro 4? al metro quadro con tavoli. Al coperto o all’aperto a seconda della disponibilità.

Informazioni e prenotazioni allo 06 34 23 29 38 o a cdfartiguemy@gmail.com

Espanol :

Primera venta de garaje organizada por el Comité des Fêtes d’Artiguemy.

3? por metro cuadrado 4? por metro cuadrado con mesas. Interior o exterior según disponibilidad.

Información y reservas en el 06 34 23 29 38 o en cdfartiguemy@gmail.com

