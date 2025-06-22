Vide-greniers au Château d’Aix – Château d’Aix Porte-du-Quercy 22 juin 2025 08:00

Vide-greniers au Château d'Aix Château d'Aix 167 route du Boudouyssou Porte-du-Quercy Lot

Début : 2025-06-22 08:00:00

fin : 2025-06-22 18:00:00

2025-06-22

Organisé dans la Cour du Château d'Aix à Saux (Porte-du-Quercy)

2 .

Château d'Aix 167 route du Boudouyssou

Porte-du-Quercy 46800 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 24 53 69

English :

Held in the courtyard of Château d'Aix in Saux (Porte-du-Quercy)

German :

Organisiert im Hof des Schlosses von Aix in Saux (Porte-du-Quercy)

Italiano :

Si tiene nel cortile del Castello d'Aix a Saux (Porte-du-Quercy)

Espanol :

En el patio del castillo de Aix en Saux (Porte-du-Quercy)

L'événement Vide-greniers au Château d'Aix Porte-du-Quercy a été mis à jour le 2025-06-11 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot