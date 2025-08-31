Vide-Greniers au profit du Téléthon Herbignac

Vide-Greniers au profit du Téléthon Herbignac dimanche 31 août 2025.

Vide-Greniers au profit du Téléthon

La Ville Perrotin Herbignac Loire-Atlantique

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-31 09:00:00
fin : 2025-08-31 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-08-31

Organisation d’un vide-greniers au profit du Téléthon.

Ouvert aux particuliers et aux professionnels.   .

La Ville Perrotin Herbignac 44410 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 6 15 33 79 24  associathon1@gmail.com

English :

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Vide-Greniers au profit du Téléthon Herbignac a été mis à jour le 2025-07-25 par ADT44