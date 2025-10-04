Vide-greniers/Brocante Prairie des Croquants La Sauvetat-du-Dropt
Vide-greniers/Brocante Prairie des Croquants La Sauvetat-du-Dropt samedi 4 octobre 2025.
Vide-greniers/Brocante
Prairie des Croquants Place du Prieuré La Sauvetat-du-Dropt Lot-et-Garonne
Dans le cadre d’Octobre Rose, l’association Voca’Son organise un vide-greniers/brocante afin de vous permettre de trouver votre bonheur et donner une seconde vie à de nombreux articles ! Restauration, buvette et activités parents enfants sur place.
Prairie des Croquants Place du Prieuré La Sauvetat-du-Dropt 47800 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 31 04 92 57
English : Vide-greniers/Brocante
As part of October Rose, the Voca’Son association is organizing a garage sale/brocante to help you find what you’re looking for and give a second life to many items! Catering, refreshments and activities for parents and children on site.
German : Vide-greniers/Brocante
Im Rahmen des Rosa Oktobers organisiert der Verein Voca’Son einen Flohmarkt, bei dem Sie Ihr Glück finden und vielen Artikeln ein zweites Leben geben können! Verpflegung, Getränke und Eltern-Kind-Aktivitäten vor Ort.
Italiano :
Nell’ambito della campagna Ottobre Rosa, l’associazione Voca’Son organizza una vendita di garage/brocante per permettervi di trovare ciò che cercate e dare una seconda vita a molti oggetti! Catering, rinfreschi e attività per genitori e bambini sul posto.
Espanol : Vide-greniers/Brocante
En el marco de la campaña Octubre Rosa, la asociación Voca’Son organiza una venta/brocante de garaje para que puedas encontrar lo que buscas y dar una segunda vida a muchos objetos Catering, refrescos y actividades para padres e hijos in situ.
