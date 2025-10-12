Vide-greniers brocante Salle Saint-Rémy Village de Vigneulles Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel

Salle Saint-Rémy Village de Vigneulles Rue Saint-Rémy Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel Meuse

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-10-12 08:00:00

En intérieur et extérieur. Animation musicale par le groupe Saxufi.

Restauration. Emplacement gratuit pour les exposants. Réservation obligatoire ( jusqu’au 10 octobre 2025 inclus) au 06 27 02 49 99 ou par mail via brigitteschoubrenner@yahoo.fr .Tout public

Salle Saint-Rémy Village de Vigneulles Rue Saint-Rémy Vigneulles-lès-Hattonchâtel 55210 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 27 02 49 99 brigitteschoubrenner@yahoo.fr

English :

Indoors and outdoors. Musical entertainment by the Saxufi band.

Catering. Free space for exhibitors. Reservations required (up to and including October 10, 2025) on 06 27 02 49 99 or by e-mail at brigitteschoubrenner@yahoo.fr .

German :

Im Innen- und Außenbereich. Musikalische Unterhaltung durch die Gruppe Saxufi.

Verpflegung. Kostenlose Standplätze für Aussteller. Reservierung erforderlich ( bis einschließlich 10. Oktober 2025) unter 06 27 02 49 99 oder per E-Mail über brigitteschoubrenner@yahoo.fr .

Italiano :

All’interno e all’esterno. Intrattenimento musicale a cura del gruppo Saxufi.

Ristorazione. Spazio gratuito per gli espositori. Prenotazione obbligatoria (fino al 10 ottobre 2025 compreso) al numero 06 27 02 49 99 o via e-mail a brigitteschoubrenner@yahoo.fr .

Espanol :

En el interior y al aire libre. Animación musical a cargo del grupo Saxufi.

Catering. Espacio libre para expositores. Reserva obligatoria (hasta el 10 de octubre de 2025 inclusive) en el 06 27 02 49 99 o por correo electrónico a brigitteschoubrenner@yahoo.fr .

