Vide-greniers – Hattigny, 8 juin 2025 08:00, Hattigny.

Moselle

Vide-greniers Place de la Mairie Hattigny Moselle

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-06-08 08:00:00

fin : 2025-06-08 18:00:00

2025-06-08

Ce vide-greniers est ouvert aux particuliers et professionnels. En plus des stands de bonnes affaires, vous y trouverez une petite restauration.

Renseignements par mail ou par téléphone.Tout public

Place de la Mairie

Hattigny 57790 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 23 07 13 44 associationarsch@gmail.com

English :

This garage sale is open to individuals and professionals. In addition to the bargain stalls, you’ll find a snack bar.

Information by e-mail or telephone.

German :

Dieser Flohmarkt ist für Privatpersonen und Gewerbetreibende geöffnet. Neben den Ständen mit Schnäppchen finden Sie dort auch einen kleinen Imbiss.

Informationen per E-Mail oder Telefon.

Italiano :

Questo mercatino dell’usato è aperto sia ai privati che ai professionisti. Oltre alle bancarelle di occasioni, troverete uno snack bar.

Informazioni via e-mail o telefono.

Espanol :

Esta venta de garaje está abierta tanto a particulares como a profesionales. Además de puestos de gangas, encontrará un snack bar.

Información por correo electrónico o teléfono.

