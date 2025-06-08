Vide-greniers – Hattigny, 8 juin 2025 08:00, Hattigny.
Moselle
Vide-greniers Place de la Mairie Hattigny Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-06-08 08:00:00
fin : 2025-06-08 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-08
Ce vide-greniers est ouvert aux particuliers et professionnels. En plus des stands de bonnes affaires, vous y trouverez une petite restauration.
Renseignements par mail ou par téléphone.Tout public
0 .
Place de la Mairie
Hattigny 57790 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 23 07 13 44 associationarsch@gmail.com
English :
This garage sale is open to individuals and professionals. In addition to the bargain stalls, you’ll find a snack bar.
Information by e-mail or telephone.
German :
Dieser Flohmarkt ist für Privatpersonen und Gewerbetreibende geöffnet. Neben den Ständen mit Schnäppchen finden Sie dort auch einen kleinen Imbiss.
Informationen per E-Mail oder Telefon.
Italiano :
Questo mercatino dell’usato è aperto sia ai privati che ai professionisti. Oltre alle bancarelle di occasioni, troverete uno snack bar.
Informazioni via e-mail o telefono.
Espanol :
Esta venta de garaje está abierta tanto a particulares como a profesionales. Además de puestos de gangas, encontrará un snack bar.
Información por correo electrónico o teléfono.
L’événement Vide-greniers Hattigny a été mis à jour le 2025-05-19 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG