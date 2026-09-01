AGENDA · La Rivière-de-Corps
Vide-greniers La Rivière-de-Corps
dimanche 13 septembre 2026 · La Rivière-de-Corps
Informations pratiques
La Rivière-de-Corps
Vide-greniers
Complexe Sportif Lacaille La Rivière-de-Corps Aube
Tarif : 2.5 – 2.5 – 8 Eur
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-13 08:00:00
fin : 2026-09-13 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-13
46 exposants en intérieur
102ml d’exposants en extérieur .
Complexe Sportif Lacaille La Rivière-de-Corps 10440 Aube Grand Est +33 6 23 12 82 08 festiriv10440@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Vide-greniers La Rivière-de-Corps a été mis à jour le 2026-04-08 par Office de Tourisme Troyes la Champagne