UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · La Rivière-de-Corps

Vide-greniers La Rivière-de-Corps

dimanche 13 septembre 2026 · La Rivière-de-Corps

Vide-greniers La Rivière-de-Corps

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 13 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 13 septembre 2026
Heure de début
08:00:00
Adresse
Complexe Sportif Lacaille
Ville
10440 La Rivière-de-Corps
Département
Aube
Tarif
2.5 2.5 8 Tarif de base plein tarif

La Rivière-de-Corps

Vide-greniers

Complexe Sportif Lacaille La Rivière-de-Corps Aube

Tarif : 2.5 – 2.5 – 8 Eur

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-13 08:00:00
fin : 2026-09-13 17:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-13

46 exposants en intérieur
102ml d’exposants en extérieur   .

Complexe Sportif Lacaille La Rivière-de-Corps 10440 Aube Grand Est +33 6 23 12 82 08  festiriv10440@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement Vide-greniers La Rivière-de-Corps a été mis à jour le 2026-04-08 par Office de Tourisme Troyes la Champagne