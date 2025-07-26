VIDE-GRENIERS Prunières
VIDE-GRENIERS Prunières samedi 26 juillet 2025.
VIDE-GRENIERS
Place Saint Caprais Prunières Lozère
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-26 08:00:00
fin : 2025-07-26 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-26
Le Comité d’animation Prunières-Apcher organise un vide-greniers à Prunières.
De 8h à 17h sur la place Saint Caprais.
Buvette et restauration sur place .
Inscription au 06 70 35 49 20
Arrivée des exposants à partir de 6h00.
Place Saint Caprais Prunières 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 70 35 49 20
English :
The Comité d’animation Prunières-Apcher organizes a garage sale in Prunières.
From 8am to 5pm on Place Saint Caprais.
Refreshments and snacks on site.
Registration on 06 70 35 49 20
Exhibitors arrive from 6am.
German :
Das Comité d’animation Prunières-Apcher organisiert einen Flohmarkt in Prunières.
Von 8 bis 17 Uhr auf dem Platz Saint Caprais.
Getränke und Speisen vor Ort .
Anmeldung unter 06 70 35 49 20
Ankunft der Aussteller ab 6.00 Uhr.
Italiano :
Il Comitato di animazione Prunières-Apcher organizza una vendita di garage a Prunières.
Dalle 8.00 alle 17.00 in Place Saint Caprais.
Ristoro e ristorazione sul posto.
Registrazione al numero 06 70 35 49 20
Gli espositori arrivano dalle 6 del mattino.
Espanol :
El Comité de animación Prunières-Apcher organiza una venta de garaje en Prunières.
De 8.00 a 17.00 horas en la plaza Saint Caprais.
Refrescos y catering in situ.
Inscripciones en el 06 70 35 49 20
Llegada de los expositores a partir de las 6h.
