VIDE-GRENIERS Prunières samedi 26 juillet 2025.

Place Saint Caprais Prunières Lozère

Début : 2025-07-26 08:00:00

fin : 2025-07-26 17:00:00

2025-07-26

Le Comité d’animation Prunières-Apcher organise un vide-greniers à Prunières.

De 8h à 17h sur la place Saint Caprais.

Buvette et restauration sur place .

Inscription au 06 70 35 49 20

Arrivée des exposants à partir de 6h00.

Place Saint Caprais Prunières 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 70 35 49 20

English :

The Comité d’animation Prunières-Apcher organizes a garage sale in Prunières.

From 8am to 5pm on Place Saint Caprais.

Refreshments and snacks on site.

Registration on 06 70 35 49 20

Exhibitors arrive from 6am.

German :

Das Comité d’animation Prunières-Apcher organisiert einen Flohmarkt in Prunières.

Von 8 bis 17 Uhr auf dem Platz Saint Caprais.

Getränke und Speisen vor Ort .

Anmeldung unter 06 70 35 49 20

Ankunft der Aussteller ab 6.00 Uhr.

Italiano :

Il Comitato di animazione Prunières-Apcher organizza una vendita di garage a Prunières.

Dalle 8.00 alle 17.00 in Place Saint Caprais.

Ristoro e ristorazione sul posto.

Registrazione al numero 06 70 35 49 20

Gli espositori arrivano dalle 6 del mattino.

Espanol :

El Comité de animación Prunières-Apcher organiza una venta de garaje en Prunières.

De 8.00 a 17.00 horas en la plaza Saint Caprais.

Refrescos y catering in situ.

Inscripciones en el 06 70 35 49 20

Llegada de los expositores a partir de las 6h.

