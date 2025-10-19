Vide-greniers RABASTENS-DE-BIGORRE Rabastens-de-Bigorre

Vide-greniers RABASTENS-DE-BIGORRE Rabastens-de-Bigorre dimanche 19 octobre 2025.

Vide-greniers

RABASTENS-DE-BIGORRE Place centrale Rabastens-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-19 08:00:00

fin : 2025-10-19

Date(s) :

2025-10-19

Ne manquez pas ce vide-greniers !

Venez chiner, vendre et faire de bonnes affaires dans une ambiance conviviale. Au programme objets vintage, vêtements, jouets, livres, déco et bien plus encore.

.

RABASTENS-DE-BIGORRE Place centrale Rabastens-de-Bigorre 65140 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 96 60 22 festinmarcat@gmail.com

English :

Don’t miss this garage sale!

Come and bargain, sell and buy in a friendly atmosphere. On the program: vintage objects, clothes, toys, books, home decor and much more.

German :

Lassen Sie sich diesen Flohmarkt nicht entgehen!

Kommen Sie zum Stöbern, Verkaufen und Schnäppchen machen in einer geselligen Atmosphäre. Auf dem Programm stehen Vintage-Objekte, Kleidung, Spielzeug, Bücher, Dekoration und vieles mehr.

Italiano :

Non perdetevi questo mercatino!

Venite a contrattare, vendere e comprare in un’atmosfera amichevole. In programma: oggetti vintage, vestiti, giocattoli, libri, decorazioni e molto altro.

Espanol :

¡No te pierdas esta venta de garaje!

Venga a regatear, vender y comprar en un ambiente agradable. En el programa: artículos vintage, ropa, juguetes, libros, decoración y mucho más.

L’événement Vide-greniers Rabastens-de-Bigorre a été mis à jour le 2025-09-18 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65