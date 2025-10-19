Vide-greniers RABASTENS-DE-BIGORRE Rabastens-de-Bigorre
Vide-greniers RABASTENS-DE-BIGORRE Rabastens-de-Bigorre dimanche 19 octobre 2025.
Vide-greniers
RABASTENS-DE-BIGORRE Place centrale Rabastens-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-19 08:00:00
fin : 2025-10-19
Date(s) :
2025-10-19
Ne manquez pas ce vide-greniers !
Venez chiner, vendre et faire de bonnes affaires dans une ambiance conviviale. Au programme objets vintage, vêtements, jouets, livres, déco et bien plus encore.
RABASTENS-DE-BIGORRE Place centrale Rabastens-de-Bigorre 65140 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 96 60 22 festinmarcat@gmail.com
English :
Don’t miss this garage sale!
Come and bargain, sell and buy in a friendly atmosphere. On the program: vintage objects, clothes, toys, books, home decor and much more.
German :
Lassen Sie sich diesen Flohmarkt nicht entgehen!
Kommen Sie zum Stöbern, Verkaufen und Schnäppchen machen in einer geselligen Atmosphäre. Auf dem Programm stehen Vintage-Objekte, Kleidung, Spielzeug, Bücher, Dekoration und vieles mehr.
Italiano :
Non perdetevi questo mercatino!
Venite a contrattare, vendere e comprare in un’atmosfera amichevole. In programma: oggetti vintage, vestiti, giocattoli, libri, decorazioni e molto altro.
Espanol :
¡No te pierdas esta venta de garaje!
Venga a regatear, vender y comprar en un ambiente agradable. En el programa: artículos vintage, ropa, juguetes, libros, decoración y mucho más.
L’événement Vide-greniers Rabastens-de-Bigorre a été mis à jour le 2025-09-18 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65