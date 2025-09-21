Vide-greniers Saché
Vide-greniers Saché dimanche 21 septembre 2025.
Vide-greniers
Saché Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-21 17:00:00
fin : 2025-09-21
Date(s) :
2025-09-21
Vide-greniers à l’occasion du Festival celtique Dirty Folk Party.
Ambiance musicale, buvette, food-truck, animation, jeux en bois.
Emplacement gratuit.
Inscription obligatoirement par SMS ou par mail accompagnée du coupon rempli.
Saché 37190 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 82 47 73 31 asso.lesstewrangeaux@hotmail.com
English :
Garage sale for the Dirty Folk Party Celtic Festival.
Musical atmosphere, refreshments, food-truck, entertainment, wooden games.
Free pitches.
Registration by SMS or e-mail with completed coupon.
German :
Flohmarkt anlässlich des keltischen Festivals Dirty Folk Party.
Musikalische Unterhaltung, Imbiss, Foodtruck, Animation, Holzspiele.
Kostenlose Stellplätze.
Anmeldung per SMS oder E-Mail mit ausgefülltem Coupon erforderlich.
Italiano :
Vendita di garage per il Dirty Folk Party Celtic Festival.
Atmosfera musicale, rinfresco, food-truck, animazione, giochi in legno.
Piazzole gratuite.
Iscrizione obbligatoria via SMS o e-mail, accompagnata dal coupon compilato.
Espanol :
Venta de garaje para el Festival Celta Dirty Folk Party.
Ambiente musical, refrescos, food-truck, entretenimiento, juegos de madera.
Parcelas gratuitas.
Inscripción obligatoria por SMS o correo electrónico, acompañada del cupón cumplimentado.
L’événement Vide-greniers Saché a été mis à jour le 2025-08-22 par Azay-Chinon Val de Loire Tourisme