Vide-greniers Saché

Vide-greniers Saché dimanche 21 septembre 2025.

Vide-greniers

Saché Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-21 17:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21

Date(s) :

2025-09-21

Vide-greniers à l’occasion du Festival celtique Dirty Folk Party.

Ambiance musicale, buvette, food-truck, animation, jeux en bois.

Emplacement gratuit.

Inscription obligatoirement par SMS ou par mail accompagnée du coupon rempli.

Saché 37190 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 82 47 73 31 asso.lesstewrangeaux@hotmail.com

English :

Garage sale for the Dirty Folk Party Celtic Festival.

Musical atmosphere, refreshments, food-truck, entertainment, wooden games.

Free pitches.

Registration by SMS or e-mail with completed coupon.

German :

Flohmarkt anlässlich des keltischen Festivals Dirty Folk Party.

Musikalische Unterhaltung, Imbiss, Foodtruck, Animation, Holzspiele.

Kostenlose Stellplätze.

Anmeldung per SMS oder E-Mail mit ausgefülltem Coupon erforderlich.

Italiano :

Vendita di garage per il Dirty Folk Party Celtic Festival.

Atmosfera musicale, rinfresco, food-truck, animazione, giochi in legno.

Piazzole gratuite.

Iscrizione obbligatoria via SMS o e-mail, accompagnata dal coupon compilato.

Espanol :

Venta de garaje para el Festival Celta Dirty Folk Party.

Ambiente musical, refrescos, food-truck, entretenimiento, juegos de madera.

Parcelas gratuitas.

Inscripción obligatoria por SMS o correo electrónico, acompañada del cupón cumplimentado.

