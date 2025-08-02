Vide-greniers Saint-Michel-Loubéjou
Vide-greniers Saint-Michel-Loubéjou samedi 2 août 2025.
Vide-greniers
Au boulodrome Saint-Michel-Loubéjou Lot
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-02 08:00:00
fin : 2025-08-02 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-08-02
Le boulodrome accueille un vide-greniers estival
.
Au boulodrome Saint-Michel-Loubéjou 46130 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 38 38 96
English :
The boulodrome hosts a summer garage sale
German :
Im Boulodrome findet ein sommerlicher Flohmarkt statt
Italiano :
Il boulodrome ospita un mercatino estivo di oggetti in garage
Espanol :
El boulodrome acoge una venta de garaje de verano
L’événement Vide-greniers Saint-Michel-Loubéjou a été mis à jour le 2025-07-20 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne