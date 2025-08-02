Vide-greniers Saint-Michel-Loubéjou

Vide-greniers

Vide-greniers Saint-Michel-Loubéjou samedi 2 août 2025.

Au boulodrome Saint-Michel-Loubéjou Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit
Début : 2025-08-02 08:00:00
fin : 2025-08-02 17:00:00

2025-08-02

Le boulodrome accueille un vide-greniers estival
Au boulodrome Saint-Michel-Loubéjou 46130 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 38 38 96 

English :

The boulodrome hosts a summer garage sale

German :

Im Boulodrome findet ein sommerlicher Flohmarkt statt

Italiano :

Il boulodrome ospita un mercatino estivo di oggetti in garage

Espanol :

El boulodrome acoge una venta de garaje de verano

L’événement Vide-greniers Saint-Michel-Loubéjou a été mis à jour le 2025-07-20 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne