Vide-greniers Tendon
dimanche 23 août 2026 · Tendon
Informations pratiques
Tendon
Vide-greniers
Place de la mairie Tendon Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-08-23 07:00:00
fin : 2026-08-23 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-23
Organisé par l’Association Familiale de Tendon-Faucompierre dans un cadre magnifique! Restauration rapide assurée toute la journée sous la halle en bois.Tout public
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Place de la mairie Tendon 88460 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 36 39 08 46
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Organized by the Tendon-Faucompierre Family Association in a magnificent setting! Light meals will be available all day under the wooden pavilion.
L’événement Vide-greniers Tendon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-14 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DE LA BRESSE HAUTES VOSGES