UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Tendon

Vide-greniers Tendon

dimanche 23 août 2026 · Tendon

Vide-greniers Tendon

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 23 août 2026
Fin
dimanche 23 août 2026
Heure de début
07:00:00
Adresse
Place de la mairie
Ville
88460 Tendon
Département
Vosges
Tarif
0 Gratuit

Tendon

Vide-greniers

Place de la mairie Tendon Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-08-23 07:00:00
fin : 2026-08-23 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-23

Organisé par l’Association Familiale de Tendon-Faucompierre dans un cadre magnifique! Restauration rapide assurée toute la journée sous la halle en bois.Tout public
0  .

Place de la mairie Tendon 88460 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 36 39 08 46 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Organized by the Tendon-Faucompierre Family Association in a magnificent setting! Light meals will be available all day under the wooden pavilion.

L’événement Vide-greniers Tendon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-14 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DE LA BRESSE HAUTES VOSGES

À voir aussi à Tendon (Vosges)