Informations pratiques

Tendon

Vide-greniers

Place de la mairie Tendon Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-08-23 07:00:00

fin : 2026-08-23 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-23

Organisé par l’Association Familiale de Tendon-Faucompierre dans un cadre magnifique! Restauration rapide assurée toute la journée sous la halle en bois.Tout public

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Place de la mairie Tendon 88460 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 36 39 08 46

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Organized by the Tendon-Faucompierre Family Association in a magnificent setting! Light meals will be available all day under the wooden pavilion.

L’événement Vide-greniers Tendon a été mis à jour le 2026-07-14 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE DE LA BRESSE HAUTES VOSGES