Vide Placard Saint-Sornin
Vide Placard Saint-Sornin dimanche 9 novembre 2025.
Vide Placard
SALLE DES SPORTS Saint-Sornin Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-09 09:30:00
fin : 2025-11-09 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-09
Vide placard (vêtements, chaussures, jouets, puériculture, accessoires, déco et bibelots)
SALLE DES SPORTS Saint-Sornin 16220 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 21 18 73 25
English :
Closet sale (clothes, shoes, toys, childcare, accessories, home decor and knick-knacks)
German :
Vide placard (Kleidung, Schuhe, Spielzeug, Kinderpflege, Accessoires, Deko und Krimskrams)
Italiano :
Sgombero del guardaroba (vestiti, scarpe, giocattoli, articoli per l’infanzia, accessori, decorazioni e soprammobili)
Espanol :
Liquidación del guardarropa (ropa, zapatos, juguetes, puericultura, accesorios, adornos y chucherías)
