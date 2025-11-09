Vide Placard Saint-Sornin

Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

SALLE DES SPORTS Saint-Sornin Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : dimanche 9 novembre 2025
Début : 09:30:00
fin : 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-11-09

Vide placard (vêtements, chaussures, jouets, puériculture, accessoires, déco et bibelots)
SALLE DES SPORTS Saint-Sornin 16220 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 21 18 73 25 

English :

Closet sale (clothes, shoes, toys, childcare, accessories, home decor and knick-knacks)

German :

Vide placard (Kleidung, Schuhe, Spielzeug, Kinderpflege, Accessoires, Deko und Krimskrams)

Italiano :

Sgombero del guardaroba (vestiti, scarpe, giocattoli, articoli per l’infanzia, accessori, decorazioni e soprammobili)

Espanol :

Liquidación del guardarropa (ropa, zapatos, juguetes, puericultura, accesorios, adornos y chucherías)

