Vide ta chambre vide grenier à Châtelaillon-Plage Salle Polyvalente Châtelaillon-Plage

Le Vide ta chambre revient le dimanche 30 novembre 2025 à la salle polyvalente de Châtelaillon-Plage ! L’occasion idéale de vendre ou dénicher jouets, livres, vêtements et trésors d’enfants dans une ambiance conviviale.
Salle Polyvalente Complexe sportif Châtelaillon-Plage 17340 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine assojoncherykids@gmail.com
English : Vide ta chambre garage sale in Châtelaillon-Plage
Vide ta chambre is back on Sunday, November 30, 2025 at the Salle polyvalente in Châtelaillon-Plage! The perfect opportunity to sell or find toys, books, clothes and children’s treasures in a friendly atmosphere.
German : Vide ta chambre Flohmarkt in Châtelaillon-Plage
Der Vide ta chambre kehrt am Sonntag, den 30. November 2025, in die Mehrzweckhalle von Châtelaillon-Plage zurück! Die ideale Gelegenheit, Spielzeug, Bücher, Kleidung und Kinderschätze in einer geselligen Atmosphäre zu verkaufen oder aufzuspüren.
Italiano :
Vide ta chambre torna domenica 30 novembre 2025 alla Salle polyvalente di Châtelaillon-Plage! L’occasione perfetta per vendere o trovare giocattoli, libri, vestiti e tesori per bambini in un’atmosfera amichevole.
Espanol : Vacíe su habitación venta de garaje en Châtelaillon-Plage
Vide ta chambre vuelve el domingo 30 de noviembre de 2025 a la Salle Polyvalente de Châtelaillon-Plage. La ocasión perfecta para vender o encontrar juguetes, libros, ropa y tesoros infantiles en un ambiente agradable.
