Vide-Village Rue d’Antornac Soyaux

Vide-Village Rue d’Antornac Soyaux samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Vide-Village

Rue d’Antornac Antornac Soyaux Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20 09:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Tout en visitant ce beau village de Soyaux, venez chiner de maison en maison.



Il y aura des ballons au portail des maisons qui vous accueilleront.

.

Rue d’Antornac Antornac Soyaux 16800 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 37 31 02 78 domiherbreteau@wanadoo.fr

English :

While visiting the beautiful village of Soyaux, come and browse from house to house.



There will be balloons at the gates of the houses that welcome you.

German :

Während Sie dieses schöne Dorf Soyaux besichtigen, können Sie von Haus zu Haus stöbern.



An den Toren der Häuser, die Sie begrüßen, werden Luftballons aufgestellt.

Italiano :

Durante la visita al bellissimo villaggio di Soyaux, venite a curiosare di casa in casa.



Alle porte delle case ci saranno dei palloncini che vi daranno il benvenuto.

Espanol :

Durante su visita al hermoso pueblo de Soyaux, venga a curiosear de casa en casa.



Habrá globos en las puertas de las casas que le darán la bienvenida.

L’événement Vide-Village Soyaux a été mis à jour le 2025-08-27 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême