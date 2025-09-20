Vide-Village Rue d’Antornac Soyaux
Vide-Village Rue d’Antornac Soyaux samedi 20 septembre 2025.
Vide-Village
Rue d’Antornac Antornac Soyaux Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-20 09:00:00
fin : 2025-09-20 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-20
Tout en visitant ce beau village de Soyaux, venez chiner de maison en maison.
Il y aura des ballons au portail des maisons qui vous accueilleront.
Rue d’Antornac Antornac Soyaux 16800 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 37 31 02 78 domiherbreteau@wanadoo.fr
English :
While visiting the beautiful village of Soyaux, come and browse from house to house.
There will be balloons at the gates of the houses that welcome you.
German :
Während Sie dieses schöne Dorf Soyaux besichtigen, können Sie von Haus zu Haus stöbern.
An den Toren der Häuser, die Sie begrüßen, werden Luftballons aufgestellt.
Italiano :
Durante la visita al bellissimo villaggio di Soyaux, venite a curiosare di casa in casa.
Alle porte delle case ci saranno dei palloncini che vi daranno il benvenuto.
Espanol :
Durante su visita al hermoso pueblo de Soyaux, venga a curiosear de casa en casa.
Habrá globos en las puertas de las casas que le darán la bienvenida.
L’événement Vide-Village Soyaux a été mis à jour le 2025-08-27 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême